Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.59. 743,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
