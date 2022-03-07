Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.59. 743,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

