BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

BWA traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. 3,739,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

