Goldcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,519.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $9,519.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00261229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,901,235 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

