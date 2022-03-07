Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 10,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 5,336,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

