Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galecto by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galecto by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,801. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

