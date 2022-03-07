Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Grows By 40.4%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 572.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 488,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

HZNP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.64. 1,696,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

