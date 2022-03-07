Comparing Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get EzFill alerts:

This table compares EzFill and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 4.71% 17.40% 8.17%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EzFill and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than EzFill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EzFill and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill $7.23 million 4.59 N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.55 $241.41 million $4.17 12.28

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats EzFill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.