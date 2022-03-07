iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is HYA Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 7.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. 3,929,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,420. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.