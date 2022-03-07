Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

