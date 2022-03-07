Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.21. 2,043,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.