Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.59. 3,710,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $35,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

