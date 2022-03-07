Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 752,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,916. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

