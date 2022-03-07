Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 1,730,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,392. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45.

