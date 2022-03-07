Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

