Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to “Hold”

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVYA. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,295. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

