Zacks: Analysts Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $22,746,000.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.66. 4,165,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,032. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.