FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of FRPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63. FRP has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
