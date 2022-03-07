FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FRPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63. FRP has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FRP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.