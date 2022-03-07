Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expands By 43.1%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 426,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. 494,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

