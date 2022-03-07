Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce $85.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Wingstop reported sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $363.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

NASDAQ WING traded down $10.65 on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. 600,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

