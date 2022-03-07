Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,476. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34.

