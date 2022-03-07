Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $12.59 on Monday, hitting $187.47. 38,115,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,059. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.28 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.33. The company has a market cap of $510.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

