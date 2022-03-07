Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. 4,274,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

