Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $100,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 1,432.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $234.36. 3,712,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

