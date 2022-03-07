Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 171,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

