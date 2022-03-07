THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 84438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get THK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.