THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.86

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 84438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

