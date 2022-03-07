Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.