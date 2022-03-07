GamerCoin (GHX) Market Capitalization Tops $19.44 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,235,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.