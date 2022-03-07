Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 818.43

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 818.43 ($10.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.94) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

LON BDEV traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 541 ($7.09). 3,389,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 647.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 676.14. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 511.73 ($6.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($65,547.94). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.84).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

