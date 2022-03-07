Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$2.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,583,038.21. Insiders have acquired 33,441 shares of company stock worth $134,458 over the last 90 days.

SGY traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,054. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.30. The stock has a market cap of C$764.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

