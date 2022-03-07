WestEnd Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976,088 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,869. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

