Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.16

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 51713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

