Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.54

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 69600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.