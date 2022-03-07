IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IG Acquisition by 83.3% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGAC remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

