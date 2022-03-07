Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Grows By 35.7%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 129,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

