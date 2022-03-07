Short Interest in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Rises By 39.6%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 11.8% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 467.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 112.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 861,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 11,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,835. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

