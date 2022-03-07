Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

