Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 43,783,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,426,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.