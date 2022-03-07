Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Decreases By 33.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,418. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

