WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $139.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 3.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $139,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.29. 8,720,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.