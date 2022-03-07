International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 44.7% in February

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 31st total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 825,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $653.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.