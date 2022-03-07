Analysts Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Paramount Global posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,795. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

