Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after buying an additional 1,134,775 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 147,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

