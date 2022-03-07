Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/18/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,463. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

