Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,373,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85. The company has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

