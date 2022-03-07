Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $167.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,817.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,815.97 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

