The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

