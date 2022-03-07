CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Holdings Cut by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. CI Financial makes up 1.6% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 870,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 90,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,628. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

CI Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.