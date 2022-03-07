Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.82

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 108701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.