Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EDI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,942. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

